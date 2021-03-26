SF Clothing: Unisex Drop Shoulder Slogan Top

Great for showing off a personalised logo or design, the Unisex Drop Shoulder Slogan Top is made from a 220gsm single jersey fabric. Add a logo to the chest, or go big with a slogan on the sleeves, front or back of the garment, says the brand. A tear-away label is included on the top, which comes in six colourways in sizes 2XS-2XL. A kid’s companion style for younger students is also available.