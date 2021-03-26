With schools and colleges now open, we review the latest brandable garment options so pupils are ready for the classroom
Result Clothing: Genuine Recycled Junior Recycled Microfleece Top
New from the Genuine Recycled range, the Junior Recycled Microfleece Top is made froma165gsm, 100% recycled polyester fabric with decorative body stitching, which is made using 100% PET recycled plastic bottles. Ideal for schoolwear, the easycare top is lightweight and quick-drying, and features an eco-friendly YKK Natulon quarter zip, hang loop, and a soft-bound elasticised hem and cuffs.
Russell: Children’s Authentic Raglan Sweat
The outer layer of the three-layer Children’s Authentic Raglan Sweat is 100% cotton for a great decoration surface. Made from a 280gsm, 80% combed ringspun cotton/20% polyester brushed fleece fabric, the crew neck sweatshirt has raglan sleeves for comfort throughout the school day. Available from ages 3-14, it features a herringbone neck tape, side seams, and a 1×1 ribbed hem and cuffs with elastane.
Beechfield: Junior Softshell Sports Tech Neck Warmer
New for 2021, the Junior Softshell Sports Tech Neck Warmer is windproof and quick-drying, making it perfect for after-school activities or outdoor adventures. Lightweight and breathable with a close-fitting, contoured silhouette, the neck warmer has flat seams for added comfort and can be adjusted to size with its elasticated drawcord toggle.
AWDis Academy: Academy Raglan Sweatshirt
An essential part of any school uniform, the Academy Raglan Sweatshirt is made from a soft cotton-faced fabric with a crew neckline. Available in 14 colours, from classic school to contemporary shades, the sweatshirt has a taped neck, twin-needle stitch detailing, a name label at the back neck, and a ribbed collar, cuffs and hem.
Rowlinson Knitwear: Woodbank Hoodies
The Woodbank Hoodie is made from a 50% polyester/50% cotton fabric blend for warmth, comfort and durability. It promises a clean, smooth look with low pilling and excellent colour retention, and is suitable for a 30°C wash and a cool tumble-dry. Perfect for embroidering with school badges, the hoodie comes in black, navy, bottle, maroon, red, royal and purple; a range of made-to-order colours are also available.
SF Clothing: Unisex Drop Shoulder Slogan Top
Great for showing off a personalised logo or design, the Unisex Drop Shoulder Slogan Top is made from a 220gsm single jersey fabric. Add a logo to the chest, or go big with a slogan on the sleeves, front or back of the garment, says the brand. A tear-away label is included on the top, which comes in six colourways in sizes 2XS-2XL. A kid’s companion style for younger students is also available.