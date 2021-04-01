Graphics One has announced its Go Fuze dye sublimation-to-cotton liquid solutions have been certified with the Eco Passport Report to meet the Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex.

The Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certifies the human-ecological safety of textile products, and confirms that the labelled textile products have undergone laboratory testing for a wide range of harmful substances, explained Graphics One.

“The Go Fuze solution was also certified for several other Oeko-Tex standards as part of the certification process.”

