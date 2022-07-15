Separations expert Tomasz Sykutera from Dragonfly Colors describes how this photorealistic design was prepared and printed
My Danish client wanted to get some promotional printed garments for his coffee brand. Unfortunately, he didn’t have a good quality source file from which to create a design, so I downloaded some low-res pictures from his website.
I pulled them through software to increase the resolution, sharpen the edges, and remove the noise, before creating a complex design where I added the fonts and a photograph of a sea wave.
I then contacted a friendly printing house, Sampro from Łódź in Poland, to arrange the production. I chose this company because it is known for its highly trained crew and unquestionable quality of prints. Sampro also has a big enough machine to handle this project.
All the separations were done by Tomasz in Adobe Photoshop without any plug-ins or separation software
