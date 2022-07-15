My Danish client wanted to get some promotional printed garments for his coffee brand. Unfortunately, he didn’t have a good quality source file from which to create a design, so I downloaded some low-res pictures from his website.

I pulled them through software to increase the resolution, sharpen the edges, and remove the noise, before creating a complex design where I added the fonts and a photograph of a sea wave.

I then contacted a friendly printing house, Sampro from Łódź in Poland, to arrange the production. I chose this company because it is known for its highly trained crew and unquestionable quality of prints. Sampro also has a big enough machine to handle this project.

www.dragonfly-colors.com

www.sampro.com.pl/en