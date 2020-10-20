Ged Levers, the design centre production manager at GS UK, sadly passed away on 7 October 2020 after a battle with cancer.

Ged was the longest serving member of the GS UK team, having been with the company for over 30 years. He originally joined the company in charge of the draughting department, responsible for preparing artworks before they went through to the digitising department to be translated into stitches.

As a talented artist, Ged had a natural ability to transform the ideas and sketches of clients into a working embroidery design — this may have been for corporate designs being mass produced, or as a commission piece. He worked closely with manufacturers, fashion designers, interior designers and many independent artists, to help them translate their ideas into embroidery.

Ged and his team completed many large-scale commissions for textile artist Alice Kettle, overseeing the preparation of the complicated designs through to the final production in the GS UK sampling room.

There are many within the GS UK design team, past and present, who are indebted to Ged for the knowledge, inspiration and encouragement he provided.

Caroline Jones, technical consultant at GS UK, was a colleague of Ged’s for more than 30 years. She said: “We are all deeply saddened by the loss of Ged. He was a quiet man with a dry sense of humour, always approachable to discuss ideas and give advice. He will be greatly missed by everyone at GS UK.”

Ged is survived by his wife Jenny and their two children Oliver and Georgie.