Business Closed – No Production – No Income – What do I do?

Unfortunately this is the situation most of us find ourselves in during this crisis. But rather than sit at home and worry, here are some of the things I have done to seek positive opportunities in this time of adversity…

As the managing director of the business my daily role is normally office based or out visiting customers. I have a team of very good people to whom I delegate other jobs and responsibilities. So during this period of uncertainty (before the government imposed lockdown), I decided to give our premises a ‘spring clean’ – not in the physical sense, but more of an inspection. Being alone in the warehouse and factory gave me time to dig into every part of the business to see what could be improved and done better. Embroiderers are creatures of habit and they hate change. So as the senior managers or owners of the business now is a good time for you to do the same – get hands on and start making some changes for yourself.

Cost savings

One of my strengths (or some would say weakness) is that I pay a lot of attention to detail. So I started by going round the warehouse. I noticed many things that needed to change. I won’t list all of them here, but there were some simple things that will make a real difference, such as cleaning areas not often seen or used, improving stock management by re-locating where particular items are stored and making changes to quantity of stock held, and introducing new improved stock signage.

In the factory, for example, I noticed machines that could do with better cleaning and some hidden areas (you have to take covers off) were potential fire hazards due to the build up of fibres. This led me to change my risk assessment for these machines. I also became aware of how I could provide better equipment, tools and PPE to help and keep my staff safe.

One immediate thing I noticed was that, often as a business, we were cutting the size of our largest box down when packing. This was wasting money through additional labour efforts and the cost of larger boxes, so I decided to order the correct size of boxes. A simple change like this as a business will help deliver significant cost efficiencies.