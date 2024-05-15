Graphtec GB has appointed Nova Chrome UK as reseller for Mutoh UV printers, promoting them as an opportunity for garment decorators to expand their services.

Mutoh UV printers are direct-to-object rather than dye sublimation, suitable for high-volume, low-cost products from signage and information boards to smaller promotional products such as golf balls and pens.

Nova Chrome UK, an Anglesey-based family-run business founded in 1981, supplies equipment, consumables and services for dye sublimation as well as direct-to-film (DTF) printing. It has been a reseller for Mutoh’s water-based printers for sublimation solutions since 2022.

Ryan Connolly, business development manager at Nova Chrome UK, said: “I can see customers looking at this printer as a cost-effective solution for delivering a broad range of new applications that are complementary to the services they traditionally offer.

“I know several customers who will be interested in this product because of the additional revenue and business opportunities it will offer them. However, we are also extremely excited about the new markets and potential customers we can talk to about this technology.”

Lawrence Hebron, Mutoh product manager for Graphtec GB, added: “We agree that many companies that are already in the product and garment personalisation industry have the necessary skills and contacts to gain new and incremental business with a Mutoh UV direct-to-object printer.”

Nova Chrome UK is developing a comprehensive marketing plan that includes trade shows, demonstrations and other communications as it looks to build a solid base of installations across the UK.

