Nova Chrome UK has been appointed UK distributor of the latest dye sublimation printer from Mutoh Industries.

After extensive training at Mutoh EMEA headquarters in Belgium, Nova Chrome’s team have introduced the new XpertJet 1341WR Pro dye sub printer at their booth at The Print Show at the NEC in Birmingham today.

Developed and manufactured in Japan, the new 137 cm (54 inch) wide XpertJet 1341WR Pro features one Mutoh AccuFine 1600 nozzle head, which promises “best-in-class” drop placement accuracy.

Combined with Mutoh’s new proprietary i-screen weaving technology – Mutoh’s fourth-generation weaving algorithms – the AccuFine 1600 nozzle print head is designed to deliver “exceptional print quality at high production speeds”.

The XPJ-1341WR Pro is compatible with Mutoh’s genuine DS3-series HC dye sub inks. HC signifies “increased colourant” which means reduced ink consumption, faster drying and compatibility with lightweight papers.

The DS3 inks come in degassed 1kg pouches for reliable jetting and “excellent” image definition and sharpness. The XPJ-1341WR Pro delivers sellable production speeds up to 29.2 square metres per hour.

Based on Anglesey, Nova Chrome has a long-time experience and expertise in the field of dye sublimation, supplying a range of different equipment and products.

Mitsuo Takatsu, Mutoh Europe’s managing director, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Nova Chrome into our network of distributors. With their long-time experience and heart for sublimation printing, their professional approach and, last but not least, their strong local presence and excellent pre- and after-sales capabilities in UK, we are confident that Nova Chrome will only add value for end users in the UK sublimation market.”

Nova Chroma UK is among more than 100 exhibitors from across the UK print industry supply chain at The Print Show at the NEC from today until Thursday (22 September).

www.novachrome.co.uk