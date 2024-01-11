It has the ability to cut and engrave materials such as hardboards, MDF, bamboo, leather and acrylic, and to engrave on glass, marble, slate and coated ceramics/aluminium.

“This, combined with a large working area of 500x300mm and working power of 40W, unlocks the ability to decorate a huge range of products or create completely bespoke gifts with a high profit potential,” adds Nova Chrome.

“The compact and easy-to-use unit also has a non-contact, CO2 laser with a safety interlock that stops the process should the cover be opened during production.”

Also included in the package is the Craft Express Roller, which allows engraving onto cylindrical items such as tumblers and flasks, which are also supplied by Nova Chrome.

www.novachrome.co.uk