Nova Chrome UK has expanded its direct-to-film (DTF) range with the addition of the FilmJet Mini 30/60 all-in-one DTF systems from Polyprint.

The printer, powder shaker, curing unit and filtration are integrated into one platform, together with an embedded mini PC, touchscreen and RIP software, offering a complete DTF production workflow in a compact footprint.

“We have been active in DTF printing over the past five years,” commented Ryan Connolly, Nova Chrome’s business development manager. “We work with customers ranging from businesses taking their first steps in garment decoration to established print and embroidery companies expanding their production. What particularly appealed to us about FilmJet Mini is how much of the DTF workflow is integrated into such a compact footprint. But compactness alone is not enough: customers increasingly expect reliability, a complete system warranty and matched inks, film and powder. FilmJet Mini brings those elements together in a professional, easy-to-manage solution.”

Designed to support professional DTF production from entry-level through to mid-range applications, FilmJet Mini is available in 33cm and 60cm versions. Both models are available with dual Epson i1600 or i3200 print heads and include automatic white-ink circulation and agitation, wet capping, media and ink sensors and anti-crash protection.

“FilmJet Mini fills the gap between desktop DTF and a conventional multi-unit production set-up,” said George Benglopoulos, president and managing director of Polyprint. “The systems are backed by Polyprint as a European DTF specialist, with final assembly, calibration, quality control and technical support provided from Greece. Nova Chrome’s in-depth understanding of DTF applications, customer requirements and extensive technical support capabilities makes the company an excellent partner for our FilmJet Mini in the UK.”

Visit the Nova Chrome UK website

Visit the Polyprint website