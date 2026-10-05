Local garment decorators joined Norty last week to celebrate the launch of the AWDis College Hoodie 2.0.

Guests at the intimate event learned about the evolution of the brand-new hoodie – also known as the JH501 – before customising their own sample to see the print results first hand, and catching up and connecting with their industry colleagues.

The event, which was held on 29 September at the company’s Livingston HQ in Scotland, was designed to give customers a proper feel for the new hoodie before its official launch on 1 October, explained Norty, which is behind brands such as AWDis, ProRTX and Henbury. Guests were able to investigate the finish, garment details and new PurePrint 501 fabric for themselves. The JH501 was on display in every available size, giving attendees the chance to experience the fit across the range.

“It feels a lot more premium, the drawcords are smarter looking and the hood now is a three-panel so it sits very nicely. I can tell it’s going to be a firm favourite!” said Kayleigh of Signman Print & Embroidery.

Live printing on the new JH501 gave customers the opportunity to see the garment put through its paces in real time, Norty reported. “AWDis brand ambassadors were on hand throughout the event to share in-depth product knowledge, explain the thinking behind the new hoodie and answer questions during a live Q&A,” the company added.

“More than simply a product preview, the event was designed to give printers and embroiderers the knowledge, tools and confidence to start talking about the JH501 with their own customers from day one.”

Everyone who attended left with their own College Hoodie 2.0 sample, along with a complete marketing pack featuring sales and promotional materials to help them prepare for launch.

“It was brilliant to bring together some of our local printers and decorators at our new Norty HQ,” commented JJ, managing director at Norty. “We were excited to showcase the new JH501 College Hoodie 2.0 – a huge milestone for AWDis and something we’ve been working towards for some time. A big thank you to everyone who joined us and for sharing your overwhelmingly positive feedback. We can’t wait to see how you bring the new hoodie to life!”

Check out the new JH501 here, and read more about the JH501 here.