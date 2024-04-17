While the exact combination varies from shop to shop, most garment decorators have fairly standard sectors they target: workwear, schoolwear, band merch, kidswear, hospitality, sportswear, etc.

And then you have LHD Custom Clothing in the Shetland Islands. Its customer base includes Up Helly Aa squads, cruise ship tourists, and fishing boats. It reads less like a client list and more like tourist board notes for visitors to this most northerly part of the British Isles.

The Up Helly Aa fire festivals, explains embroiderer Julie Dennison, are inspired by Shetland’s Viking past that involves guizing (dressing up), torch burning and music. Held between January and March, the most famous one is in Lerwick, which is where LHD Custom Clothing is based.