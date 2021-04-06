All non-essential retail shops in England are allowed to reopen from Monday 12 April.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that the government’s roadmap for easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions is on track and that the planned easements for step two in the roadmap are able to go ahead.

Retail businesses are required to abide by the current social contact rules, and manage the risk of transmission on their premises by ensuring social distancing rules are followed.

The prime minister has also announced that everyone in England will be able to access free, rapid lateral flow tests from 9 April to use twice a week, whether or not they have coronavirus symptoms — updates will be made to the NHS Covid-19 app in England to coincide with this, while coronavirus testing policies in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will be announced separately by the Devolved Administrations.

www.gov.uk/coronavirus