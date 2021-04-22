The 2021 NatWest everywoman Awards are now accepting nominations until 5 July.

Identifying and celebrating female entrepreneurial success, the NatWest everywoman Awards are free to enter and are judged by a panel of esteemed female entrepreneurs.

The 2021 award categories are as follows:

Fortuna – For a stand-out individual, who invests in women-founded businesses.

Gaia – For an inspirational female founder of a social enterprise, who has combined strong community benefit with a sustainable business model.

Aphrodite – For a woman who founded her business whilst raising a child or children aged 12 or under.

Brand of the future – For a female founder of a business that demonstrates great growth potential.

Artemis – For an inspirational woman running a business trading 18 months to three years.

Demeter – For an inspirational woman running a business trading three to five years.

Athena – For an inspirational woman running a business trading six to nine years.

Hera – For an inspirational woman running a business trading for 10 years or more.

“Times of economic crisis often create entrepreneurial opportunities. We have no doubt that the global pandemic will lead to more women starting their own businesses. But for them to succeed, it is crucial that they have a network to support them; personally, professionally and financially,” commented Karen Gill, co-founder of everywoman.

“In partnership with our esteemed judging panel, we aim to identify those women who are breaking business boundaries and whose inspirational journeys will inspire, motivate and pave the way for more women business owners.”

Entries close on 5 July and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in December 2021.

www.everywoman.com