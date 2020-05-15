Nominations for the 2020 NatWest everywoman Awards are now open until 6 July.

Free to enter, this year’s NatWest everywoman Awards will take place under the theme: ‘Female entrepreneurship: keeping pace in a changing world’, and the judging panel will include Rosaleen Blair of Alexander Mann Solutions, Chrissie Rucker of The White Company and Melissa Odabash.

Karen Gill, co-founder of everywoman, said: “Since we launched these awards in 2003, we have seen thousands of entrepreneurs share the highs and lows of their business journeys. The country, indeed the world, now faces its biggest economic challenge in generations.

“It will be the entrepreneurs who will be sufficiently adroit to identify and act on the opportunities. All eyes will be on the business community in the months ahead.

“Our focus will be on the extraordinary women whose vision, energy and ambition will contribute to Britain’s recovery.”

Director of Women in Business at NatWest, Yvonne Greeves, added: “We are very proud to launch this year’s call for nominations to the NatWest everywoman Awards.

“Now, more than ever, we need to recognise the importance of female entrepreneurship to the economy, and inspire women to take their first steps in business.”

The 2020 award categories can be viewed on the event website, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony on 2 December 2020 at The Londoner in Leicester Square, London.

www.everywoman.com/events-awards/natwest-everywoman-awards