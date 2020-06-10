Nominations for the Barclays Entrepreneur Awards 2020 are now open.

Free to enter, the award nominations are open to both individuals and businesses in the UK, and will close at 5pm on 3 July 2020.

“Whilst the start to 2020 has been a difficult time for all, it’s given us even more reason to celebrate entrepreneurs and recognise their achievements,” explained Barclays.

“So often it’s these individuals with exceptional innovation alongside their drive for social change and to overcome challenges that keep the country moving forward.”

The awards categories are: Start-up Entrepreneur of the Year; Scale-up Entrepreneur of the Year; Social Entrepreneur of the Year; International Expansion of the Year; Icon of the Year; Eagle Labs Innovation; Rise FinTech Company of the Year; and the Barclaycard Award.

The shortlisted nominations will be chosen by a judging panel on 3 September 2020, with the winners announced at the Barclays Entrepreneur Awards ceremony on 15 October 2020.

To enter, visit imagesmag.uk/BarclaysEntAwards.

www.barclays.co.uk