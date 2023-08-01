Since 2015, when No Sweat first decided to launch its own T-shirt range, it had one mission: to create the T-shirt that fights sweatshops.

After 15 years of campaigning against exploitation in the garment industry, from when it first hoisted its banner outside Nike Town on London’s Oxford Circus, No Sweat had seen many changes in how clothes are made and consumed – at least, that is how it seemed on the surface.

Jay Kerr, project lead on No Sweat’s T-shirts, explains: “We’d reached a point where the industry had said it had solved the problem, every company said it didn’t use sweatshops and every company was eco-conscious with their own organic range. But our trade union friends in countries like Bangladesh were still telling us stories about exploitation in the factories, and while every brand promoted its eco-range, they all sold plenty of non-eco products as well. Things hadn’t really changed, there was just a lot of PR saying they had.”

Workers’ rights No Sweat is known for its support of workers’ rights around the world. Its history involves campaigns in support of trade unions from Haiti and Mexico to Myanmar and Indonesia. So, when the campaign group decided to start its own range of T-shirts, workers’ rights were always going to be at the centre.