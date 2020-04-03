No Sweat, the ethical clothing brand profiled in our April 2020 issue, has postponed its T-shirt manufacturing expansion plans, with Oporajeo – the worker’s cooperative in Bangladesh that manufactures its T-shirts – switching production to medical masks and clothing for local hospitals dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Jay Kerr of No Sweat commented: “We paid them in full so that they could afford to furlough the majority of workers and only keep a small, highly skilled team on to make the medical garments.

“Oporajeo has also re-mobilised their Rana Plaza rescue team to prepare an emergency response unit in their community, preparing for the worst of the impact of the coronavirus and the lockdown. They are expecting a huge number of deaths and food shortages.

“We have started an emergency appeal to support their efforts and have raised £1,000 so far. They have calculated that £40 will feed a family of four on basic rations for a month, so we are going to keep our fundraising going throughout the duration of the pandemic.”

To donate to the emergency fund, visit the No Sweat website.

www.nosweat.org.uk