Apparel supplier No Sweat has received its first supply of T-shirts from a factory that has been turned around thanks to trade union intervention.

Jay Kerr, who runs the garment division at No Sweat, which campaigns against sweatshops, says the brand, which campaigns against sweatshops, wouldn’t normally order from a large factory such as Natchi Apparel in India, a division of the global apparel manufacturer Eastman Exports.

Justice for Jeyasre

In late 2022, however, Jay did an episode of the No Sweat Podcast on the murder of Jeyasre Kathiravel, an Indian Dalit woman garment worker who was allegedly killed by her supervisor at Natchi Apparel.

“We interviewed the organisers at the Tamil Nadu Common Labour Union (TTCU) who Jeyasre was a member of, and which organised the historic campaign after her murder called Justice for Jeyasre,” explained Jay. The campaign resulted in the Dindigul Agreement, a landmark agreement to end gender-based violence and harassment in the factory.

Thivya Rakini, the president of TTCU, explained how the factory had changed, with incidents of gender-based violence and harassment, and even verbal abuse or sexualised comments, now being reported and resolved quickly, with management being punished.