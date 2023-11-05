The soft skills

It’s easy to focus solely on embroidery or adjacent production experience when looking for a machine operator, but experience alone can’t predict success. I’ve had the dubious pleasure of working with operators who had spent plenty of time making the needles move, but lacked either the communication skills necessary to make workplace cooperation possible or the attention to detail it takes to avoid errors and produce high-quality products.

Given the choice between a disengaged, inattentive candidate with operator experience and an enthusiastic, curious and careful novice, it may be better to opt for the latter.

Take time in your interview process to talk about more than embroidery. While directly applicable skills are an undeniable plus, an applicant’s fit with your company culture, their desire for mastery of the skills they’ll need and their ability to navigate interpersonal interactions can’t be underestimated.

In my experience, the best hires for embroidery positions are detail-oriented people who can follow a process and have a knack for managing workloads on a schedule. Technically minded problem-solvers and creative applicants that fit this profile – particularly those that have leadership skills and/or are diligent self-starters – are a definite plus as they have potential to rise to management or design positions as they gain experience.