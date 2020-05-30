Nina Georgiou, co-owner/director of Nipa Threads, said: “I joined a Facebook group that was created to get people sewing scrubs, and I saw a post from someone in Hertfordshire needing some.

“We have a Janome sewing machine and a Jaguar over-locker in our workroom, so we were all set to go once we had purchased some fabric and a pattern.

“We’re only making a small batch of five pairs at the moment, but hopefully we can do more once these initial ones are finished.

“As a keen sewer, as soon as I came across this group, I felt compelled to help — there are people risking their lives that are in need of these scrubs.”

