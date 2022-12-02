Nicole Spencer has been appointed to the board of Fespa, the global federation of national associations for screen printing, digital printing and textile printing, to represent the UK.

She has been president of the Fespa UK association since 2018 and has been “instrumental” in supporting wide-format digital, textile, industrial and specialist printers in the UK.

In 2020, she became managing director of RMC Digital Print, where she had been operations director since 2011. Based in Hull, the company produces wide-format applications for the signage, events, display and set design industries.

Her appointment to the Fespa board to represent the UK was endorsed by representatives of the federation’s national associations at the Fespa general assembly in Madrid.

Nicole said: “As a Fespa UK member for many years, I found the association’s business support and guidance invaluable, and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Fespa’s member associations.

“One of my focus areas will be promoting the print industry and attracting young talent, where I hope my previous career experience in recruitment will be advantageous.

“I also want to apply my knowledge of signage to develop Fespa’s offering in this market and encourage sign companies to join their national Fespa associations.”

Fespa president Christophe Aussenac added: “With over 11 years of direct experience in the speciality print industry, Nicole has been invaluable in diversifying and expanding the range of insight and support the Fespa UK association offered its members over the past five years.

“As a Fespa board member, she adds valuable commercial experience from running her own wide format print business, specialising in signage, set design and exhibitions. Her particular focus on signage will help us to ensure that Fespa events and products serve the diverse needs of our worldwide sign-making community, and of print businesses expanding into signage services.”

Lascelle Barrow has stepped down from his regional Fespa board responsibilities representing the UK and has been awarded the life-long status of honorary board member “in recognition of his outstanding personal contribution to the development of Fespa and the speciality printing community”.

The rest of the Fespa board comprises vice-president Olaf Skilbred (representing Norway), Asia ambassador Christian Duyckaerts (Belgium), treasurer and Americas ambassador Daniel Sunderland (Latin America), György Kovács (Hungary), Thomas Struckmeier (Germany), Wouter van As (Netherlands) and Alberto Masserdotti (Italy).

www.fespauk.com

www.fespa.com