Nick Henderson has joined promotional and branded product supplier PF Concept UK in the newly created role of UK and Ireland sales manager.

He brings a wealth of sales leadership experience and a proven track record of driving revenue growth in the branded and promotional clothing industry, including 14 years’ service with garment suppliers Ralawise and PenCarrie.

In his new role, Nick is responsible for leading the UK account management team, focused on developing sales revenue through the implementation of the company’s key sales initiatives and strategies.

He will actively participate in all field sales activities and lead engagement and interaction with customers.

Nick reports to Rob Durant, who is both European business development director and UK and Ireland sales director.

Rob said: “I am delighted to welcome Nick to the PF Concept team. His experience and passion for delivering results makes him the ideal candidate to lead our sales efforts in the UK and Ireland at PF Concept.

“Nick’s knowledge of our industry and background in promotional clothing will be invaluable as we further develop our strategy for endless possibilities on clothing following the recent launch of our partnership with Gor Factory, under its famous brand Roly.”

Nick added: “I am very happy to be part of such a dynamic and innovative company. I look forward to working closely with the talented and experienced team in the UK to drive growth and deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”

PF Concept, part of the Polyconcept Group, has its headquarters in Roelofarendsveen in the Netherlands and has nine sales offices throughout Europe, including Blackpool, and manufactures innovative products in-house in the UK at PF Manufactured.

pfconcept.com