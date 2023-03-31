US-based blank garment supplier Next Level Apparel is continuing its drive to bring production closer to home through a new partnership with Grupo M.

It will provide Next Level Apparel with “nearshore” production which will improve speed to market, decrease geo-political risk and increase supply chain transparency, including upstream traceability of the cotton it uses.

It will also support Next Level Apparel’s move towards using 100% US cotton for its entire apparel line. This month, it announced a partnership with scientific auditing specialist Oritain to provide origin verification for its cotton.

Based in the Dominican Republic, Grupo M was founded in 1986 by Fernando Capellán and, like Next Level Apparel, it “prioritises ethical and sustainable production”.

Randy Hales, CEO of Next Level Apparel (NLA), said: “With our premium products, our customers not only look good but they also can feel good about how those products are sourced.

“As part of our ethos, we seek like-minded suppliers who prioritise sustainability and uphold equally high standards. This exciting partnership with Grupo M is another step forward in our longstanding commitment to supply chain visibility and accountability.”

Fernando Capellán, who is president of Grupo M, added: “We are thrilled to collaborate with NLA to offer nearshore production while furthering our shared visions of innovation and transparency. We appreciate Next Level Apparel’s passion, enthusiasm and diligence in bringing the highest-quality products to its customers while being equally committed to ethical and responsible sourcing.”

Next Level Apparel garments are supplied in the UK through wholesaler PenCarrie.

