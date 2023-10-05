Daiber has unveiled its latest workwear catalogue under its James & Nicholson brand, including new products from this year’s collection and further colourways for existing garments in 2024.

Among the new releases is the Signal Workwear Jacket in neon-orange, which is made from a durable four-way stretch fabric for optimum comfort, and is wind and water-repellent. Matching slimline trousers are also available.

Catering trade highlights include a bib apron in long and short versions, available in a large variety of colours.

The brochure itself is made from 100% recycled paper. “From using sustainable fabrics such as organic cotton to the production of our catalogues, we holistically advocate for more sustainability,” said managing director Kai Gminder.

“As we did with this year’s main catalogue, we only used recycled paper for our workwear catalogue and we received the respective certifications.”

These are the FSC Recycled label, the Blue Angel eco label (guarantees no harmful chemicals or optical brighteners have been added to the paper) and the EU Ecolabel. Recycled paper uses 70% less water and 60% less energy during the production process, compared to fresh fibre paper.

www.daiber.de/en