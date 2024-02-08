Dean Roscoe has opened a new Wilcom training centre in Chard, Somerset.

The Wilcom authorised trainer and creator of the online course www.wilcomtutorials.com moved to the new location in December from nearby Wellington, and now has space to teach eight people on site at a time.

“The centre provides high-quality training and support for Wilcom embroidery software users of all levels and needs,” he explained.

“The centre is conveniently located near the motorway and rail networks, and it also offers electric car charging, free wifi and refreshments for the learners.”

For details and bookings, visit www.wilcomsoftware.co.uk.

www.embroider.co.uk