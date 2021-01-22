Graphics One has announced the launch of its new website.

The new website, www.graphicsone.com, features extensive product information, specifications and descriptions on the turnkey sublimation, film positive, toner transfer, heat presses, calendars and other components of the systems supplied by Graphics One.

Additionally, the website includes a new knowledgebase, support system, training calendar and a variety of other added resources for the company’s resellers and customers.

Christian Sam, Graphics One webmaster who developed the plans and content for the new website, commented: “We put a great deal of effort into trying to understand what would be beneficial for our customers.

“The site was developed so that it will be easy to add functionality, new product info, tech support FAQs and training schedules for our GO Digital Academy online educational outreach.”

www.graphicsone.com