The organisers of The BIG Promotional Trade Show have announced a programme of events for 2023 including the new BIG Wearables Trade Show.

Registration is open for all the shows – now in their sixth year – which allow visitors to meet suppliers of promotional merchandise, garments and other services from the UK, Ireland and the rest of Europe.

Starting in March, the 2023 programme will see The BIG Promotional Trade Show, The BIG New Products Trade Show and The BIG Wearables Trade Show come to cities including Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester and London.

The BIG Wearables Trade Show will focus on the printwear and wearables sector, co-located with The BIG Promotional Trade Show and The BIG New Products Trade Show. This variant has been introduced due to increased interest in garments, with exhibitors such as XD Connects and Kingly announcing a focus on wearables. Several new exhibitors and many visitors to last year’s shows are also from this sector.

The spring editions of the BIG shows will feature more than 60 of the top suppliers of promotional merchandise, wearables and services. The BIG New Products Trade Show events in the autumn will major on the thousands of new products and ranges launched into the industry for this key selling period.

New exhibitors include Fruit of the Loom, Russell Europe, Result, Regatta, Neutral, NotJust Clothing, Impression Europe and Oldeani who will join previous ones such as PF Concept, United Brands of Scandinavia, Midocean, Laltex Promo, Preseli, DTB, Stormtech, Senator Pens, Bagco, Crystal Galleries, Pencom, Bic Graphic, Adpads, Eurocap and Bizz Badge.

The BIG Promotional Trade Show and The BIG Wearables Trade Show

March 8 The Argyll Suite, Crowne Plaza Glasgow

March 22 The Redwood Suite, Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel, Northwood Park, Dublin

April 18 The Manchester Suite, Manchester United Football Club, Old Trafford, Manchester

April 26 The Lindbergh Suite, London Heathrow Marriott Hotel, London

The BIG New Products Trade Show and The BIG Wearables Trade Show

September 21 The Orbiter Exhibition Centre, Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre London Heathrow

September 27 The Point, Emirates Old Trafford, Lancashire Cricket Club, Manchester

Visitor registration is now open at: http://thebpts2023.eventreference.com/visitor.