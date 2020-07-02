Roland DG has released the latest version of its VersaWorks 6 RIP software with new functions for inkjet printers.

The main new features include a “True Rich Color” print setting, the ability to add and edit contour lines for cutting, and compatibility with the latest spectrophotometers used in wide-format printing.

VersaWorks 6 RIP & Print Management Software, which is included with Roland DG’s inkjet printers and printer/cutters, is designed to maximise the characteristics of the printer, ink and media to enable high-quality printing and improved efficiency for print production.

Roland DG is offering a free upgrade service for customers using compatible models.

The new “True Rich Color” preset enhances the colour reproduction capability and the colour gamut provided by the printer and inks. Now vibrant colour can be combined with neutral greys, smooth gradations and natural skin tones.

The latest VersaWorks 6 is equipped with a “Job Assistant” function that can automatically add contour lines for cutting PDF design data within the RIP software. Even if the cut contour line is missing in a submitted file, printing and cutting can now be performed quickly without returning to the design editing software, allowing jobs with short delivery times to be reliably met.

The latest version supports drivers for the latest models of the Barbieri, Spectro LFP qb and Spectropad spectrophotometers. It is in response to the increased need for spectrophotometers which help with accurately reproducing an intended colour, precisely printing a corporate colour specified by a client, or managing the printer so the same colour is always output.

Paul Willems, director of business development and product management at Roland DG EMEA, said: “By providing our users with the latest version of VersaWorks 6, we believe that we can strongly support our customers’ printing businesses in terms of both quality and efficiency. In addition to the printer itself, we will support our customers’ creativity by offering a total solution that includes software and application assistance.”

Roland DG Corporation is a leading provider of digital printing solutions including inkjet printers, printer/cutters and cutting machines.

www.rolanddg.eu