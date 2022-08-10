KTK, the Portuguese manufacturer of screen printing machines, has announced a new agreement to start distributing its presses in the UK.

It has appointed GK Marketing Services, based in Lichfield in Staffordshire, as UK distributor for its products which range from oval and circular automatic screen-printing machines to tunnel dryers, digital printing units and screen-printing accessories.

GK Marketing, which was founded in 1984, is owned by Graham King and supplies heat transfers and other printing equipment and consumables.

KTK has manufactured automatic screen-printing machines since 2014, drawing on its owners’ experience and knowledge stretching back more than 30 years.

In 2019, it combined the best of screen printing with digital technology for a hybrid printing solution, the KTK Fusion line which integrates with machines such as the KTK Master Plus oval screen printing press.

Rafael de Matos, sales manager at KTK in Portugal, said: “KTK products are known globally not only for their highly acclaimed accuracy, durable components and reliability but more importantly for making screen printing easier and safer.”

KTK has a network of resellers and after-sales support in countries such as Portugal, Brazil, Turkey, Germany, Lithuania, India, Bangladesh, Mexico, Egypt, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Tunisia, Peru, Guatemala, Congo and Uganda.

Earlier this year, KTK announced that investment in its site in Barcelos in northern Portugal meant that it now had more than 24.000 sq.m of production space.

