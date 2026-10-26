Global Standards has announced the introduction of Global Responsible Textile Standard (GRTS), a new textile processing standard.

The non-profit organisation, which also owns and operates the Global Organic Textile Standard (Gots), has introduced GRTS for textiles made from a wide range of plant, animal, synthetic, man-made cellulosic and recycled fibres that are certified to third-party standards recognised by GRTS.

The new standard has been developed based decades of experience of Gots and meets a growing demand for a textile processing standard that defines environmental and human rights criteria for the processing and physical traceability of a broader range of fibres.

“Following our mission as a non-profit Voluntary Sustainability Standard setter, we aim to ensure the highest level of social and environmental impact in textile value chains,” said Claudia Kersten, managing director of Global Standards. “GRTS is a strategic and exciting step for us. By offering a standard that covers fibres beyond organic and building it on the same system as Gots, we support the industry’s business case for sustainability and enable more positive impact together.”

GRTS sets defined environmental, chemical, human rights, business conduct, due diligence and traceability requirements. For fibres to enter the GRTS system, they must be certified to third-party fibre standards recognised by GRTS and meet social, ecological and traceability criteria, including the prohibition of highly hazardous chemicals and GMOs (genetically modified organisms), chain of custody with identity preservation and the inclusion of social norms in fibre production, among others.

Certification is carried out by accredited independent third-party bodies and is required at every stage of processing and trading. Chain-of-custody requirements, transaction certificates and volume reconciliation support the verification of certified fibre content throughout the supply chain.

To qualify for GRTS certification, goods must contain at least 90% fibres certified to fibre standards recognised by GRTS. For companies already certified to Gots, existing systems and procedures may make it easy for them to apply for and receive certification to GRTS, says the organisation.

You can find out more about the new standard here.