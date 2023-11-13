The Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd (SATCoL) has launched a podcast called The Sustainable Conversation.

As the trading arm of The Salvation Army, SATCoL encourages the reuse and recycling of garments, and is the largest charity-owned textiles collector in the UK.

The new podcast brings together fashion industry leaders and influencers to discuss second-hand fashion and the ways in which textiles can be given a new lease of life.

Hosted by former Stylist editor Naomi May and supported by a team headed up by award-winning make-up artist and BBC Glow Up judge Lan Nguyen-Grealis, the podcast enables the trading arm of the charity to share expert views, personal motivations and create a call to action.

The first episode features a conversation with Lucy Siegle, the journalist, broadcaster and environment reporter on BBC1’s The One Show. Other guests over the six-part series include Ally Head (health, sustainability and relationships editor at Marie Claire UK), George Barrett (sustainability manager at John Lewis Partnership), Bel Jacobs (ex-style editor at The Metro), Jess Davies (fashion writer at Harpers Bazaar) and Majonne Frost (head of environment and sustainability at SATCoL).

The Sustainable Conversation podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, YouTube and SATCoL TV (www.satcol.org/satcol-tv).

www.satcol.org