Snickers Workwear has launched Work Shorts, which it says will keep wearers “ventilated and comfortable all day, every day”.

They combine a four-way softshell fabric with “sustainable” Sorona two-way stretch fabric, and include windproof sections plus ventilating areas for comfort and freedom of movement.

“With body-mapping designs that deliver superb functionality, the shorts come in a range of stylish colour ways to compliment the new Snickers Workwear 100% cotton Logo T-shirts, which will energise and brighten your workday,” added the workwear company.

