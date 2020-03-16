According to Sharon Crossan, product manager at Pro RTX, the brandâ€™s overarching ethos is “to make multiple uniform choices available to customers to build the perfect uniform for their workforce”. It was this ethos, together with growing customer enquiries about hi-vis products and “a very successful year for Pro RTX”, that led to the launch of the new Pro RTX High Visibility range in January.

The 10 certified high-vis styles have been designed to complement the existing Pro RTX workwear uniforms. “The expansion of the popular Pro RTX core range means the two distinct workwear and high-visibility ranges can be worn separately or in combination to ensure comfort and safety in a whole range of weather and temperature conditions,” explains Sharon. “Pro RTX prides itself on the fit and durability of its collection, and itâ€™s no different for the new, highly anticipated, high-visibility range.”

The new line includes hi-vis waistcoats available in up to 25 colour combinations, along with hi-vis T-shirts, hoodies, polos and sweatshirts, all of which are available up to size 5XL. All of the garments conform to EU regulations for hi-vis clothing and have been fully tested, with each garment given Class 1, Class 2, Class 3 or non-certified indicators.