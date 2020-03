According to Sharon Crossan, product manager at Pro RTX, the brand’s overarching ethos is “to make multiple uniform choices available to customers to build the perfect uniform for their workforce”. It was this ethos, together with growing customer enquiries about hi-vis products and “a very successful year for Pro RTX”, that led to the launch of the new Pro RTX High Visibility range in January.

The 10 certified high-vis styles have been designed to complement the existing Pro RTX workwear uniforms. “The expansion of the popular Pro RTX core range means the two distinct workwear and high-visibility ranges can be worn separately or in combination to ensure comfort and safety in a whole range of weather and temperature conditions,” explains Sharon. “Pro RTX prides itself on the fit and durability of its collection, and it’s no different for the new, highly anticipated, high-visibility range.”

The new line includes hi-vis waistcoats available in up to 25 colour combinations, along with hi-vis T-shirts, hoodies, polos and sweatshirts, all of which are available up to size 5XL. All of the garments conform to EU regulations for hi-vis clothing and have been fully tested, with each garment given Class 1, Class 2, Class 3 or non-certified indicators.