Russell Athletic will kick next year off with the introduction of two new heavyweight sweatshirts, plus a new tee colour.

The Authentic Heavyweight Sweat and the matching Authentic Heavyweight Hoodie have a modern loose fit and coordinated details. The 80% cotton/20% polyester fabric promises “a substantial hand-feel and high wearing comfort” at 450gsm. Both available in sizes S–3XL, the Sweat comes in six colours while the Hoodie offers eight shades, including urban grey and petrol blue.

The Sweat’s features include side seams, a half-moon yoke for additional comfort and 2×2 ribbed cuffs at the collar, sleeves and hem, while the hoodie has a simple hood and classic kangaroo pocket for a clean look.

Also new for 2027 is the shade eucalyptus green, which is now available for both the Authentic Classic T and the Authentic Heavy T.

Check out Russell Athletic’s current collection.