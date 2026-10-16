The legal right for time off following a family member’s death has been extended to include step, half, adoptive, kinship care and foster relationships. The new rights were announced at the end of September, alongside the right for women and their partners who have had a pregnancy loss to have two weeks’ leave.

The new right to bereavement leave will be introduced from April 2027 for employees who lose a spouse or partner, parent, adult child or sibling, and will include step, half, adoptive, kinship care and foster relationships who currently have no legal right to bereavement leave.

The government also announced that women and their partners who experience a pregnancy loss before 24 weeks – including miscarriage, terminations and unsuccessful IVF embryo transfers – will be entitled to up to two weeks of unpaid leave. The changes build on the existing right to Parental Bereavement Leave for parents who experience a stillbirth after 24 weeks of pregnancy or the death of a child under 18.

The minister for the future of work, Kate Dearden, said: “No one should have to fight for time to grieve. These changes back people going through some of the hardest moments of life, whoever they are and wherever they work.

“I want to thank the campaigners, whose courage and testimonies, have made this change happen.”

While Vicki Robinson, Miscarriage UK chief executive, said she welcomed the announcement, she added: “We still strongly believe bereavement leave should be paid, and we will continue to press for this through our Leave for Every Loss campaign.”

More detail is available here.