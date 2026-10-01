Result has released its latest Junior and Youth brochure in time for this year’s Schoolwear Show.

The new brochure features the budget-friendly Core Value, Storm-Dri 6000 Winter Parka R207J/Y in bottle on the front cover.

It includes all the brand’s new 2026 headwear and sports styles, from best-selling school favourites to sports and leisure technical additions, with popular lines now transitioned over to recycled fabrics.

Simple graphic symbols are used throughout the brochure to indicate the recommended decoration types for each product. The products are also accompanied by Pantone number references, and sizes are given in age, height and chest.

The brochure is printed on FSC-certified paper and presents all styles with both lifestyle and product photography. All details are presented in English, French and German languages.

The full brochure is available to download online along with in-depth garment specs and printable pdf data sheets for all the newly launched styles.

Download the new Result Junior and Youth brochure.