Result Headwear has announced the release of its new brochure.

The 100-page brochure features 11 new headwear styles from the brand, including all of its new 2021 recycled range.

Printed on FSC-certified paper, the new brochure presents all headwear styles with both lifestyle and product photography, as well as details in English, German and French.

The full brochure is available to download online along with in-depth garment specifications and printable PDF data sheets for all the new styles launched.

