Result Clothing has released a new brochure for its Result Genuine Recycled brand.

The 16-page brochure features all new 16 recycled jacket and five recycled beanie styles for 2021, and includes a quick reference lexicon and clear explanation of the process involved in the garments from plastic to product.

Printed on FSC-certified paper, the A4 landscape brochure presents all styles using lifestyle and product photography, with all details in English, German and French.

The full brochure is available to download online, along with in-depth garment specs and printable PDF data sheets for all the new styles launched.

Check your December issue of Images for your copy of the new Result Genuine Recycled brochure.

www.resultrecycled.com