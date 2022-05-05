Brand new from Resolute is the R-Jet Pro DTF NP, an innovative direct-to-film (DTF) printer that eliminates the powder step of the DTF process.

Instead, the printer uses a special clear, printable water-based adhesive that’s jetted onto a custom white DTF ink and reacts on contact.

The cost of consumables for the NP (which stands for ‘no powder’) is 15% higher than for other RJet DTF machines. Introduced at the Printwear & Promotion Live! show in April, it uses the same heads, tech and RIP as the original R-Jet Pro DTF printer introduced last year, and offers the same 14m/hr output.

“Being able to control the amount of adhesive printed allows for greater control of dye migration and softer more flexible prints,” explains Resolute’s managing director Colin Marsh.

The NP will be available in the UK in four months and is priced at £25,000 including dryer.

Also new from Resolute is the R-Jet Midi, a smaller DTF printer priced at £9,000 for those looking for a lower cost entry to the DTF market.

www.resoluteink.co.uk