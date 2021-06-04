No Sweat is set to introduce a new range of lightweight organic cotton T-shirts.

Ready for the summer, the brand will launch the NS01Light on Monday 7 June, offering the new style in an increased range of sizes and colours.

Made from a 160gsm, 100% Gots-certified organic cotton fabric, the NS01Light tees are dyed only with Azo-free dyes and stitched in a carbon-neutral factory.

They will be available in sizes XS-5XL in classic black, white, navy blue and grey marl, as well as in new shades of red and bottle green.

“Over the past few months, we’ve done test runs with screen printers around the UK and Europe, and have received glowing feedback,” explained No Sweat.

“Many printers have commented on how well they hold the print, noted the quality of the double stitching, and have said they are comparable, if not better, than the most popular brands on the market.”

The NS01Light in women’s sizes will also be available later this month.

