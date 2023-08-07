Norm Hullinger has been appointed the new president of LA-based Bella + Canvas, after two years as its chief operating officer.

He joined Bella + Canvas in 2021 and since then has overseen a period of growth and progress, with expanded sewing operations in Central America and the establishment of three cutting-edge distribution facilities, says a spokesperson for the company.

Co-founders Danny Harris and Marco DeGeorge have expressed their confidence in his ability to steer the company toward continued success.

“As we embark on this exciting new chapter with Hullinger as our president, we are confident that Bella + Canvas will continue to innovate, grow and exceed expectations,” says Danny, who is also co-chief executive officer. “Hullinger’s leadership and strategic direction will undoubtedly lead toward new achievements and strengthen our position as an industry leader.”

Norm has more than 20 years’ experience in the clothing industry, which together with two years at Bella + Canvas, has provided him with comprehensive understanding and insights that are invaluable to the business, states the company.

www.bellacanvas.com