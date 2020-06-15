Amaya Sales UK has moved into its new purpose-built premises in East Bridgford in Nottinghamshire in preparation for its continued expansion.

The building features two showrooms, which are now open for business, as well as meeting and seminar rooms and plenty of office space to accommodate future growth.

One showroom houses the wide selection of garment decoration equipment that Amaya UK offers, including Melco modular embroidery machines, Texjet DTG printers, Roland Print & Cut, Roland UV printers, Oki White Toner printers, Stahls’ and Shulze heat presses, Forever Heat Transfer Paper and Sef Garment films.

This showroom has been built to offer a relaxed way of seeing the equipment demonstrated so existing customers, companies already working with garment decoration, and new start-ups can make an informed decision about which equipment best suits their requirements.

The second showroom has been designed as a working industrial DTG garment printing factory. Customers can explore the benefits of industrial digital print by ‘test driving’ a Kornit Digital system over one to two days. Amaya is encouraging customers to bring along their own garments and designs to carry out real-time production.

The company is also highlighting how Kornit’s integrated pre-treatment system allows up to 2,000 shirts a day to be printed by just one person – an important factor now that decorators have to maintain social distancing.

The meeting room, which can hold around 20 people, will be used for training and seminars when regulations permit.

Julian Wright, sales director at Amaya, said: “We are really excited to announce the completion of our new facility in Nottingham. At Amaya, we have always believed in empowering our customers with a better understanding and knowledge of our products, with demonstrations and comprehensive training. We are able to give them the best possible support and advice to help them grow their business.”

The showrooms are now fully open, within Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.

www.amayauk.com