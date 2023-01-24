Garment manufacturer Gildan Activewear has unveiled new positioning and marketing campaigns for its Gildan, American Apparel and Comfort Colors brands.

The campaigns are aimed at “reinvigorating” and “modernising” the blank apparel ranges while “paying homage to their strong heritage”.

The new Just Smart campaign will position the Gildan brand as the “most logical, no-brainer” choice for garment decorators, “paying tribute to its identity as the brand of choice for best value and dependable quality”.

American Apparel will launch The 2001 and Only campaign, spotlighting its original “timeless” AA2001 style and capturing the essence of American Apparel to further solidify its positioning as “the iconic premium brand”.

Comfort Colors’ campaign, Spread Good Vibes, “radiates colour, comfort and positivity” to further enhance its positioning as the lifestyle brand in the company’s portfolio.

The new positioning and campaigns, which will be rolled out globally, were revealed to the trade at the Impressions Expo in Long Beach, California, at the weekend. The activity will include spotlight films, social media marketing, display advertising and a renewed digital experience on websites and social media platforms.

Chuck Ward, president of sales, marketing and distribution at Gildan Activewear, said: “We are pleased with the work done to reinvigorate our three core brands sold in the imprintables channels, giving them a heightened new look and positioning while paying homage to their strong heritage.

“Leveraging these brands’ core strengths while modernising them allows us to elevate their unique positioning and offering in the decorators market, cementing our brands as the apparel of choice in their respective categories.”

www.gildancorp.com

www.mygildan.com