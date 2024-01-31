Stedman has launched Lux Polo shirts for the new year. Available for both men and women, the polos come in six ‘promotional’ colours and are made from a “high-quality, soft, and durable single piqué”, the manufacturer reported.

“Whether on the tennis court, in the office, or during a casual weekend outing, the Lux Polo seamlessly adapts to your lifestyle. The rib collar and rib cuffs add a touch of refinement to the design, elevating this polo shirt to a must-have wardrobe staple.”

The new styles are available in sizes S-5XL for men and XS-3XL for women.

In addition, Stedman has added a new colour, natural, to its Classic-T T-shirts for men, women and children, while the Classic-T for children has also had slate grey, Bordeaux and bottle green added to its colour roster.

“The choice of natural as a new colour is a strategic move, as it resonates with the growing trend toward nature-inspired fashion,” explained the brand.

