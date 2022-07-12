Digital printing technology company Fiery has pledged to develop more “world-class” software after acquiring direct-to-garment and direct-to-film print specialist CADlink Technology Corporation.

Fiery, part of US-based global group Electronics For Imaging (EFI), secured the deal to build on its own expertise in colour management, RIP, workflow solutions and digital front end (DFE).

Based in Ottawa in Canada, CADlink serves industries such as digital textile and garment printing with software to support workflows using production devices such as DTG and DTF machines.

Toby Weiss, chief operating officer for EFI Fiery, said: “The synergies between our two companies are tremendous and we look forward to providing customers with more world-class software and support to accelerate their adoption of digital print and imaging.

“This acquisition will directly benefit our customers and it significantly strengthens and expands our presence in growing markets.”

As well as DTG and DTF, CADlink provides software for digital cutting and engraving, digital wide-format print and vehicle wraps, including support for custom-manufactured products for e-commerce.

CADlink said the deal would help its customers to “leverage industry-leading EFI Fiery technology, world-class support and service operations, extensive training and certification programmes, partner portals, online knowledge bases and more”.

CADlink co-founder and CEO Gordon Reynen added: “Our team is excited to join the industry leader in DFE, colour management and imaging technologies and combine forces to bring more innovation to market for our customers.”

The CADlink team will be joining EFI Fiery and will continue to work from their current offices. EFI Fiery is based in the San Francisco Bay area of California. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Greg Cholmondeley, principal analyst of Keypoint Intelligence’s production workflow service, commented: “The technology to produce customised and personalised garments, engraved products, vehicle wraps and other merchandise has transformed the printing industry and requires capable software to create and layout those designs.

“CADlink and EFI are well positioned to integrate the design, layout, RIPing and printing processes in ways that will be key to meet evolving customer demands.”

www.efi.com

www.cadlink.com