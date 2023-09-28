Tee Jays has released its latest outerwear catalogue, showcasing the company’s AW 2023/2024 collection, including additions to the All Weather and Mountain ranges.

They include the All Weather Winter Jacket, which has a removable hood and chin protection, tapes seams, Velcro wrist straps for an adjustable fit, two hidden front pockets and a chest pocket with SBS zippers. The polyester/ spandex jacket is also water-resistant and features DuPont padding. It is available in both men and women’s sizes.

A hooded fleece has been added to the Mountain collection. The thick polyester fleece features reinforced ripstop polyester at the shoulders and elbows; it has two large front pockets, elastic banding on the sleeves, SBS zippers and an adjustable hem with drawstring.

www.teejays.com