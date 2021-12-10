Coloreel’s technology for digital dyeing of textile thread on demand is gaining ground in the garment decoration sector with an order from a Portuguese distributor.

MIB (Máquinas Industriais para Bordados) has ordered 10 units – both single-head and multi-head – for supplying to its customers, many of whom are high-end companies in the textile and decoration sector.

Swedish textile brand Coloreel offers technology that enables high-quality colouring of textile thread on demand, making previously complicated designs more accessible including gradients, textures and other stunning effects.

Sven Öquist, vice president for sales at Coloreel Group AB, said: “I am so excited that MIB, a company with such experience and reputation in the Portuguese market, has selected our technology for more sustainable and creative embroideries.

“They see the potential that Coloreel brings to their business. It is a milestone for us at Coloreel, as it also means that several of MIB’s customers are increasing their installations of Coloreel units to meet the increase in demand for our decoration technology.”

Dating back 25 years, MIB specialises in distributing equipment for industrial embroidery and is exclusive Portuguese representative for Barudan embroidery machines.

