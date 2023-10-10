Madeira has introduced the Ezee Needle to its UK range.

Said to be proving “very popular”, with the first batch nearly sold out, the tool helps decorators to replace embroidery needles by ensuring the new needle is fitted in the correct position with the groove facing the front.

“All sorts of issues including thread breaks can occur when the needle is not fitted in the correct position,” Madeira explained.

The average lifespan of a running embroidery is eight hours, the supplier added.

Suitable for round shank machine embroidery needles and made from high-quality stainless steel with an aluminium handle and collar, the Ezee Needle is available exclusively from Madeira.

Ola Adeyemi, director of Ripples Custom Designs & Prints, reported that the company was an early adopter of the tool, having jumped on the opportunity to be one of the first to use it when Madeira demonstrated it to them. She calls it “the genius tool that’s about to make our embroidery jobs faster”.

Watch the Ripples video of the Ezee Needle in action: imagesmag.uk/Ripples-Ezee

And here’s a video of it working from Madeira: imagesmag.uk/Ezee-Needle

www.madeira.co.uk