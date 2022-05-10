New from GS UK is the Merlin 101 10-needle single head embroidery machine.

Described by the company’s technical consultant, Caroline Jones, as being ideal for those starting out in embroidery (the other Merlin machines from GS UK have 15-needles), the Merlin 101 comes with a cap frame attachment and has a top speed of 1,000spm and a maximum sewing area of 31 x 21cm.

Also introduced by GS UK, and on show at the Printwear & Promotion Live! show in April, is the Merlin Pro heat press. Its platen measures 40 x 50cm and it has a touchscreen panel that allows parameters for different materials and garments to be saved. The clamshell-style press has an auto-release function.

www.gs-uk.com