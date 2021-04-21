MagnaColours has introduced the MagnaPrint DWR Primer.

The new primer is designed to enable water-based ink printing on DWR (durable water-repellent) fabrics, which was previously only possible with solvent-based inks, explained MagnaColours.

“When fabrics have a water-resistant or water-repellent surface, water-based inks cannot properly adhere to the fabric, resulting in poor wash-fastness and durability.

“When not using solvent-based inks, previous solutions have often involved removing the resistant coating from the fabric before printing, destroying the water-repellency — until now.

“The new MagnaPrint DWR Primer adds a printed primer to the garment as an initial under-base, which provides a suitable surface for printing with water-based high solids inks.”

